Tyler Henry – The Hollywood Medium: Six Life Lessons You Can Learn from The Departed

HamletHub Whole New You Series

Hearst Media Entertaining Conversations Series

After the show Tyler will do an audience Q&A followed by a book signing in the lobby. One randomly selected ticket holder will get a PRIVATE reading with Tyler following the book signing!

From the hit TV show on E! Tyler is known for his rational, comforting, and tactful presentation of the information he receives. This mentality has allowed him to provide a down-to-earth understanding with messages of hope, closure, and forgiveness. With clientele both nationally and internationally, Tyler has been blessed to work with a vast array of people from all walks of life. More than anything, Tyler’s goal has always been to aid in the grief process and provide validation and closure to everyone he’s able to, through his one-on-one readings, group events, lectures, and workshops all across the map.