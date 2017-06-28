Met Opera: Verdi's Macbeth
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series
FREE tickets for students 18 & under! Must show ID at the box office.
Star soprano Anna Netrebko created a sensation with her riveting performance as the malevolent Lady Macbeth, the central character in Verdi’s retelling of Shakespeare’s tragedy. She is joined by Željko Lučić, who brings dramatic intensity and vocal authority to the title role of the honest general driven to murder and deceit by his ambitious wife. The great René Pape is Banquo and Joseph Calleja gives a moving performance as Macduff. Adrian Noble’s powerful production provides an ideal setting for this dark drama, which is masterfully presided over by Met Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi.
Run time: 2 hours, 27 mins
Wednesday, 28 June, 2017
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: (203) 438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$25 adult $20 seniors $15 students FREE 18 & u
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.