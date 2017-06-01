Workshop with Life Coach Tal Fagin

Please join us at Athleta Greenwich on Thursday, June 1 at 5 pm for shopping and refreshments with appetizers from Empanadas on the Go followed by a special workshop at 6 pm -Love The One You’re With - Mastering the Art of Self-Acceptance with certified Life Coach Tal Fagin.

This group workshop provides a safe, supportive, You-Go-Girl environment where we work together to shed some much-needed light on some of those shameful nuggets of self-judgment. Together, we work to question those painful thoughts and limiting beliefs. Tal will help you feel more confident and strong, daring and free! For more information about Tal, please visit www.talfusion.net

Space is limited. Please RSVP at 203-625-0129.