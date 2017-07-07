JJ Grey & Mofro

From the days of playing greasy local juke joints to headlining major festivals, JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. His presence before an audience is something startling and immediate, at times a funk rave-up, other times a sort of mass-absolution for the mortal weaknesses that make him and his audience human. When you see JJ Grey and his band Mofro live—and you truly, absolutely must—the man is fearless.

Kicking off the night is National Reserve. Most new music you’ll listen to this year is about innovating – putting something out that hasn’t been done before. But the National Reserve from Brooklyn nails a different, paradoxical kind of innovation – one that finds an authentic new way to honor the bedrock of much of today’s music. And when you see it happening live, you see the sound of that foundation lending its power to the present with a straight face, dressed in a jean vest with a peace sign on the back, pouring out of a jovial long-haired man who somehow took the L train to the show from 1968.

Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity