Young Writers Competition 2017

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion is launching it's fourth annual Writing competition for students attending Fairfield County Schools. The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum/Ernest Hemingway/Young Writers Competition will take place between May 1, and June 9, 2017.

This is a voluntary writing competition for Third and Eighth graders. Students will be asked to explore the financial world of LeGrand Lockwood and what like was like in 19th century America.

The stories will be picked up from the students and their teachers on Friday, June 9th and competition winners will be notified mid-September.

See our website for further details. www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com