Free Summer Art Workshops for Children

At Loft Artists Association Galleries

June 24 – August 19, 2017

Stamford, CT – March 10, 2017 - The Loft Artists Association in Stamford invites children ages 7 to 14 to spread their creative wings this summer at a series of art workshops. The fourth annual Summer Art Workshop Program runs from June 24 to August 19 and will feature explorations in clay, robot recyclables, beading, multimedia landscapes, printmaking, nature collage and more — all taught by the LAA’s professional, award-winning artists.

"It’s a great opportunity for children to have a fun and creative experience with a professional artist in an environment where artists create and exhibit their work,” says Co-Executive Director Mark Macrides. “Generous donations from supportive community members make this rich array of workshops possible.”

June 24 Robot Recyclables

July 8 Fun with FIMO

July 15 Pressed Flower Art

July 22 The Art of Beading

July 29 Introduction to Collage

August 5 Beginners Landscape Painting

August 12 Perspective Drawing

August 19 Basic Shading Techniques

August 19 Picture Yourself

Admission to workshops is free but advanced online registration is required. Registration will be available at loftartists.com starting May 1. Onsite parking is available and handicapped access can be arranged upon request. For directions and more information visit loftartists.com.

Starting its 39th year, the Loft Artists Association is a non-profit organization of professional working artists dedicated to building connections within the visual arts community and offering many artistic and educational opportunities to the public, free of charge. As an established cultural institution, their grassroots events attract thousands of visitors throughout the tristate area and have been recognized by funding agencies, including the Connecticut Commission on the Arts. Sponsored in part by Louis J. Kuriansky Foundation, Laurel House Inc., Bob and Pat Phillips and Stanwich Congregation Church. ###

Studios and Galleries 575 Pacific Street Stamford, CT 06902