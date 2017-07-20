Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity Special Guest: Beta Play
Toad the Wet Sprocket share in the kind of musical chemistry that can only come from meeting in high school and writing, recording and touring on albums over the course ofthose 25 years. While most will feel the comforting familiarity of the Billboard-charting hits, “Walk on the Ocean”, “All I Want”, “Something’s Always Wrong”, and “Fall Down”, fans will also be well familiar with their newer hits such as “California Wasted. The same creative curiosity that inspired the band to form in 1986 has brought them full circle to come back together again, and to perform with the same magic and intensity as always.
Tickets: $60 all seats Meet & Greet Upgrade Available for $90 additional
Upgrade includes: – Meet & Greet with the Band – Photograph with Band – One Exclusive Merch Item – 1 Drink Ticket
