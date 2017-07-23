Barts Tree Service Comedy Series

JUDD APATOW returns to his stand-up routes! He is considered one of the most sought-after comedy minds in the business. He has been closely associated with many of the biggest comedy films and hit TV shows over the last decade and a half. Apatow’s latest project is the HBO series Crashing serving as co-executive producer. He is also the co-executive producer of HBO’s Girls and Netflix’s Love. On the film side, Apatow recently produced The Big Sick starring Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano set for release on June 23rd by Amazon Studios and Lionsgate.

2016 marked Apatow’s documentary directorial debut with the ESPN 30 For 30 documentary, Doc & Darryl. He co-directed the upcoming HBO documentary, May It Last, which will premiere later this year. Apatow’s film credits include hit comedies The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Bridesmaids, Knocked Up, Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Pineapple Express, The Cable Guy, Anchorman and Anchorman 2 and numerous others.

