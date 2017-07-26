Australia's Thunder from Down Under
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series
Partially underwritten by Adam Broderick Salon & Spa
The PERFECT Girls’ Night Outback! Australia’s HOTTEST Export – Thunder From Down Under hits an intimate Vegas stage every night of the week showing off chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines,cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm that you won’t be able to resist! This isn’t the type of show you just sit and watch-Thunder is a fully interactive experience.
Gold Circle Seating $55 | Orchestra $45 | Mezzanine & Balcony $40
MORE INFORMATION: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/australias-thunder-from-down-under/
BUY TICKETS: https://tickets.ridgefieldplayhouse.org/ordertickets.asp?p=2151
Wednesday, 26 July, 2017
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: (203) 438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$40 – $55
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.