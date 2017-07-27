Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series

Join us at 7:15pm in the lobby for a free Italian wine tasting with Gallo Ristorante and an art exhibit!!

Preservation Hall Jazz Band (PHJB), known for their preservation of traditional New Orleans Jazz as well as bringing it to the new generation by performing with bands such as The Foo Fighters, My Morning Jacket and Trombone Shorty, will return to the Playhouse with their signature high-spirited sound. Steeped in history, PHJB was formed in 1961 by Allan and Sandra Jaffe and took their name from Preservation Hall, the venerable music venue located in the heart of New Orleans’ French Quarter.

In 2012, PHJB celebrated its 50th Anniversary with a recording and sold-out Carnegie Hall concert that included My Morning Jacket, Tom Waits, Merle Haggard, Mos Def and more luminaries, PHJB is set to continue ushering in world-class jazz to a new generation. Many of PHJB’s current musicians are related to the original players, and all share the powerful tradition of a music that embodies joy and a timeless spirit. PHJB was honored as the 2012 Ambassadors of New Orleans Music at the Big Easy Music Awards and Best Traditional Jazz 2011. The musical backbone of the band includes masterfully played piano, trombone, trumpet, clarinet, saxophone, bass, tuba, banjo and drums along with moving vocals. PHJB have graced the stage of Lincoln Center and entertained British Royalty and the King of Thailand.

Tickets: $53.50

$1 of each regular ticket sold and all proceeds for each VIP Ticket sold goes to The Preservation Hall Foundation which supports music education, academic research, historical archiving and promotional outreach campaigns to create greater awareness and appreciation for Traditional New Orleans Jazz and the communities that support it. The Foundation’s mission is “to protect, preserve, and perpetuate the musical traditions and heritage of New Orleans.”

VIP Ticket: Additional $50 includes a pre-show cocktail party with a wine tasting, Meet & Greet with the band, and authentic New Orleans cuisine.