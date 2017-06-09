Astronomy Nights: Mythology & Astronomy: Stories that Shaped our Stars
Stamford Museum and Nature Center
39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT06903-4023
Head to the Observatory to explore the night sky, planets, stars, and more! Start by enjoying a presentation on Mythology & Astronomy: Stories that Shaped our Stars, followed by a viewing of the night sky through our 22-inch research telescope. The presentation portion of the program will be held rain or shine. Viewing hours are weather permitting. Please call 203-977-6537 for weather updates in regards to telescope viewing. This program is suitable for ages 5 and over. Members: Free | Non-Members: Adults $5, Children (5-17) $3. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
