'From A Student Perspective' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media such as graphite, paint, collage, digital, photography, CADD, charcoal. Exhibiting students include Joelle Calderon of Danbury, Amaris Diaz and Gavin Kantzas of Norwalk, Nadia Jean-Felix and Eimer Adames of Stamford, and Genesis Garcia of Bridgeport.

The Norwalk Community College Art, Architecture and Design Department offers a variety of programs, certificates and classes in the areas of studio art, graphic and web design, architecture, interior design and construction technology.

The Maritime Garage Gallery is collaboration between the Norwalk Parking Authority and the Norwalk Arts Commission in an effort to support art in public spaces. The gallery is free and open to the public from 9:00am -5:00pm, Monday through Wednesday and 9:00am – 9:00pm Thursday through Saturday beginning July 1.