Get Social Season Ready!

Hobbs London Boutique
243 Greenwich Avenue
Greenwich, CT
06830
Looking for an outfit for the many events filling up your social calendar this summer?
Look no further than Hobbs.
Join us for an evening of fizz and fashion where guests will be able to enjoy 25% off all full priced purchases.
Busy that night too? Simply tell use saw this post until June 18th to claim 25% off your full price purchase.
Thursday, 08 June, 2017
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Contact:
Grace
Phone: 203-439-3816
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
