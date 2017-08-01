Dweezil Zappa Guitar Masterclass: Dweezilla on the Road

For The price of a fuzz pedal, learn techniques from the son of Frank Zappa! Dweezil Zappa’s music camp Dweezilla has a motto “Learn And Destroy.” It refers to destroying the boundaries that confine music creativity. At camp students are in total immersion for 4 days of music instruction. While on tour with Zappa Plays Zappa Dweezil will be previewing some of the guitar concepts he teaches at camp in a special event prior to each concert.
FOR MORE INFORMATION & TICKET SALES: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/dweezil-zappa-masterclass/
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.