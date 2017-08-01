Tweet Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years Of Frank

Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge

Ridgefield , CT 06877-5022



Phone: 203-438-5795

Website:

Phone: 203-438-5795Website: Click to Visit California-born son of legendary multi-instrumentalist Frank Zappa, Dweezil Zappa is a talented and well-loved performer, known for his humility, extraordinary musicality, and the raw power of his shredding. Playing long, ambitious sets of Frank Zappa favorites and obscure gems to big audiences of crazed Zappa fans, he is uniquely qualified to bring his father’s music back to life with complete authenticity. FOR MORE INFORMATION & TICKET SALES: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/dweezil-zappa-50/

Categories:

