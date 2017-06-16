Music Theatre of Connecticut in Norwalk, CT presents MTC's Festival of New Musicals: a weekend of songs and scenes from new musicals in different stages of development. The festival will take place over two days with each performance time presenting a different stage of development for these new musicals. Stage one will feature songs from new works in their first stage of development, stage two will present songs and scenes of new works in mid-development, and stage three will feature full acts of new musicals in the final stage of development. The festival will feature works from writers such as Beth Blatt, Bill Nabel, Joan Sorkin, Clay Zambo and many others. Stage 1: Friday, June 16 at 8pm, Stage 2: Saturday, June 17 at 2pm, and Stage 3: Saturday, June 17 at 8pm.