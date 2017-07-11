Summer Supper Series Grows

Summer Suppers respond to a call for more

NIANTIC – The traditional summer supper series is once again on the calendar at Niantic Community Church, only this year, fulfilling a demand for more, an additional supper has been added. Responding to great demand, a third supper has been scheduled, and like the other two the menu will consist of roast beef and roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce and homemade desserts, for the tasty price of $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. A summer tradition since 1966, it has been a seasonal staple for tourists, summer folks and locals alike. The Summer Suppers will take place on Tuesday, July 11, 25 and August 8. All dinners are held 5:30-7:30 p.m. and offer indoor, air conditioned seating as well as outdoor seating, and take out is always available.

Niantic Community Church is located at 170 Pennsylvania Ave., Niantic. (860) 739-6208. Visit www.NianticCommunityChurch.org.