ARTWALK in Stamford Downtown 2017

See it all at Stamford Downtown’s annual Art Party!

An exciting evening of art, live music & dancing

Featuring seven galleries all hosting artists’ opening night receptions…

Fernando Luis Alvarez Gallery, Ferguson Library Gallery, Franklin Street Works, The Loft Artists Association’s Pop Up Gallery at the Palace Theatre, R. Hollander: Master Goldsmith, Stamford Art Association, and UConn Stamford’s Art Gallery

WHAT:

Join us for the 5th annual ARTWALK in Stamford Downtown event showcasing seven downtown galleries in a festive gallery stroll. Created by Stamford Downtown Special Services District, a phenomenal experience awaits ARTWALK patrons from Stamford and its surrounding communities. Free to the public, this event will feature over 100 artists, photographers, sculptors and multi-media exhibitions, reflecting a diverse selection of mediums, styles and trends in the Contemporary Art World. The majority of the artwork on display will be available for purchase.

WHEN: Friday, June 23rd (5-9pm).

The public is invited to come meet the participating artists and enjoy live music and activities along the ARTWALK route. The galleries will be hosting wine & cheese receptions for their new exhibitions. Additionally, enjoy live music along the ARTWALK route curated by the Barbara Occhino. Don’t miss the free ballroom dance lessons hosted by Dance With Me at the front steps of the Ferguson Library. The evening will culminate in a multi-media display on the Bedford Street side of the Ferguson Library, created by the Film School Master of Art students of Sacred Heart University.

WHERE: Pick up your ARTWALK Route map at the ARTWALK reception desk in front of the Ferguson Library.