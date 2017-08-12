Event calendar brought to you by

Shakespeare on the Green and Green Expo

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
By William Shakespeare 
Directed by Ian Belknap

Love is a familiar. Love is a devil. There is no evil angel but Love.

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own constitutions in this hilarious Shakespearean comedy that forces gentlemen in love to keep love – and food, and sleep – at arms’ length.

FOR MORE INFORMATION & TICKET SALES: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/shakespeare-on-the-green-and-green-expo-2/

Saturday, 12 August, 2017

Ridgefield Playhouse

Phone: (203) 438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

