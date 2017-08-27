Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity

The Bacon Brothers are anything but a typical rock band. Brothers Michael and Kevin Bacon, each accomplished in their own right, play gritty rock that is unapologetically unique and authentic. Their style can best be described by their first album title, Forosoco, a word describing the blend of folk, rock, soul and country influences. Now, nearly 20 years later, The Bacon Brothers continue to impress audiences and critics with their soulful sound and their latest offering of Americana 36 cents.

