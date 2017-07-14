DAVE MASON :: Ticketed Stars-On-Tour Concert
Sponsor: Leifer Properties
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason revisits his classic masterpiece to perform a limited engagement concert tour along with his band Johnne Sambataro, Alvino Bennett, and Tony Patler.
The Alone Together Again concert will include fan favorite songs like "All Along The Watchtower", "Feelin’ Alright" and others in addition to the entire classic album. Originally released in 1970, Dave Mason's Alone Together is one of America’s most beloved classic rock albums. The music has endured the decades because it is timeless. All eight songs are as satisfying and inspiring now as they were 46 years ago.
Tickets are required for this event. Become a Member now to enjoy pre-sale access and ongoing member discounts to all Levitt Pavilion produced events. Purchase tickets and find more info at: http://bit.ly/DaveMasonLPCT17
VIP Experience (Limited availability) $185 / $180 (Member) Pre-Concert Meet & Greet with Dave Mason; Reserved Chair Provided in Premium Section; Includes Pre-Concert Cocktails on Terrace
Premium: $82.50 / $77.50 (Member) Reserved Chair Provided in Premium Section; Includes Pre-Concert Cocktails on Terrace
Patron: $62.50 / $57.50 (Member) Chair Provided in Premium Section, General Admission
Lawn: $37.50 / $35 (Student/Senior) / $32.50 (Member) BYO-Lawn Chair
Proceeds from this special event help to underwrite the Levitt Pavilion's signature summer season featuring "50 FREE Nights under the Stars"!
RAIN OR SHINE.
Friday, 14 July, 2017
Contact:The Levitt Pavilion
Phone: 203-221-2153
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...