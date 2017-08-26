The multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter with his brand new Gavin DeGRAW TOUR where he will be performing a stripped down set, diving deep into his catalogue for the first time in his career!

VIP TOUR PACKAGE ADD-ON AVAILABLE: ($75 additional)

– Specially designed Gavin DeGraw tour shirt (exclusive to VIP packages only!)

– Collectible, silkscreened tour poster autographed by Gavin DeGraw (limited print)

– Exclusive Gavin DeGraw VIP merchandise item

– Commemorative VIP laminate

– Commemorative ticket