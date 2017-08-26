Event calendar brought to you by
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
The multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter with his brand new
Gavin DeGRAW TOUR where he will be performing a stripped down set, diving deep into his catalogue for the first time in his career!
VIP TOUR PACKAGE ADD-ON AVAILABLE: ($75 additional) – Specially designed Gavin DeGraw tour shirt (exclusive to VIP packages only!) – Collectible, silkscreened tour poster autographed by Gavin DeGraw (limited print) – Exclusive Gavin DeGraw VIP merchandise item – Commemorative VIP laminate – Commemorative ticket
Saturday, 26 August, 2017
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Contact:
Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 2034385795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 14 September, 2017
Highland Fling Scotch Tasting at Mill Hill 07:00 PM
Tuesday, 22 August, 2017
A Jaunt with Jane 07:00 PM
Ann Wilson of Heart 08:00 PM Wednesday, 23 August, 2017
Exhibit: Eco Visions 12:00 PM
College Planning for Musicians 07:00 PM
Salsa Series: Beginner 1 (6 weeks) 07:30 PM Thursday, 24 August, 2017
Exhibit: Eco Visions 12:00 PM
Summer Music Series: Alex Beyer, Piano 07:00 PM
Robert Randolph & The Family Band 08:00 PM Friday, 25 August, 2017
Exhibit: Eco Visions 12:00 PM
Thursday, 14 September, 2017
Highland Fling Scotch Tasting at Mill Hill 07:00 PM Saturday, 09 September, 2017
Genealogy Roundtable 10:00 AM Friday, 10 November, 2017
Family Focus: Dogs, Doughnuts & Doughboys 11:00 AM Saturday, 21 October, 2017
6th Annual Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2017 Presented by WABC-TV Saturday, 26 August, 2017
St. Andrew's Neighborhood Block Party 02:00 PM
Bacon & Brew 03:00 PM Saturday, 09 September, 2017
Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival 06:00 PM Sunday, 29 October, 2017
Brown Brings Live: Eat Your Science 07:00 PM Sunday, 10 September, 2017
Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival 06:00 PM Thursday, 28 September, 2017
Exhibit Opeining- Uncle Sam Wants You: Fairfield in World War I 10:00 AM
Friday, 25 August, 2017
XANADU 08:00 PM Saturday, 26 August, 2017
XANADU 08:00 PM Sunday, 27 August, 2017
XANADU 08:00 PM Saturday, 09 September, 2017
Stamford- Make New Friends- 20's, 30's, 40's etc 08:30 PM Friday, 22 September, 2017
The Korshak Collection-Masterpieces of American & European Science Fiction, Adventure & Fantasy Illustrations. 09:00 AM Saturday, 23 September, 2017
The Korshak Collection-Masterpieces of American & European Science Fiction, Adventure & Fantasy Illustrations. 09:00 AM Sunday, 24 September, 2017
The Korshak Collection-Masterpieces of American & European Science Fiction, Adventure & Fantasy Illustrations. 09:00 AM Monday, 25 September, 2017
The Korshak Collection-Masterpieces of American & European Science Fiction, Adventure & Fantasy Illustrations. 09:00 AM Tuesday, 26 September, 2017
The Korshak Collection-Masterpieces of American & European Science Fiction, Adventure & Fantasy Illustrations. 09:00 AM Wednesday, 27 September, 2017
The Korshak Collection-Masterpieces of American & European Science Fiction, Adventure & Fantasy Illustrations. 09:00 AM