Does speaking before a group make you totally anxiety ridden? Whether for business or volunteer work, Whether you have to speak in front of large groups for work or you have a big event coming up – Bar Mitzvah, wedding or reunion, Speaking Fearlessly with Ira Joe Fisher will have you ready to speak confidently in front of a crowd! The ability to speak in public is a valuable life skill that can advance a career and fulfill leadership aspirations. Emmy Award-winning journalist, author, and emcee Ira Joe Fisher offers a life-changing program, Speaking Fearlessly, his workshop featuring career-affirmed strategies – not tricks – for effective speech, public speaking presentations and high-stakes conversations.

Fisher’s career includes radio and high-profile TV stints including the dual role of weatherman and features reporter for WABC Television in New York City where he divided his day between the Morning Show with Regis Philbin and Kathy Lee Gifford and Channel-7 Eyewitness News. Ira Joe performed the same roles on WNBC a few years later. An essayist and weather reporter, Ira Joe presented video essays on a number of topics and racked up two regional television Emmy awards along the way. Such work landed him the position of co-host on P.M. Magazine.