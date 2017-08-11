Event calendar brought to you by
Summer Dance Camp & Classes for kids
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Kids Summer classes and camp at
Latin Moves Dance Studio! We have all types of classes for kids- Jazz, Hip Hop, Salsa, Latin mix, Ballroom, and Mommy & Me! 9am-12 noon. To register call or email 203-967-3105 info@latinmovesdance.com. For more information click HERE Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in.
Saturday, 09 September, 2017
Genealogy Roundtable 10:00 AM Friday, 11 August, 2017
Astronomy Nights: Space Talk 07:00 PM Sunday, 13 August, 2017
Summer Stars Planetarium Shows 02:00 PM Saturday, 21 October, 2017
6th Annual Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2017 Presented by WABC-TV All Day Wednesday, 16 August, 2017
Summer Corn-ucopia! 03:30 PM Saturday, 09 September, 2017
Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival 06:00 PM Sunday, 10 September, 2017
Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival 06:00 PM Sunday, 29 October, 2017
Brown Brings Live: Eat Your Science 07:00 PM Saturday, 12 August, 2017
Stamford - Make New Friends - 20's, 30's, 40's etc 08:30 PM Wednesday, 09 August, 2017
Summer Corn-ucopia! 03:30 PM
Thursday, 14 September, 2017
Highland Fling Scotch Tasting at Mill Hill 07:00 PM Saturday, 12 August, 2017
Free Hiking Yoga at Macricostas Preserve 04:00 PM Friday, 03 November, 2017
Holiday Pop-Up Market 2017 12:00 PM Saturday, 04 November, 2017
Holiday Pop-Up Market 2017 12:00 PM Thursday, 28 September, 2017
Exhibit Opeining- Uncle Sam Wants You: Fairfield in World War I 10:00 AM Thursday, 10 August, 2017
Exhibit Opeining- Signs of the Times 10:00 AM Thursday, 21 September, 2017
Family Focus: Give Me a Sign! 11:00 AM Tuesday, 07 November, 2017
Family Focus: Future Voters 11:00 AM Friday, 10 November, 2017
Family Focus: Dogs, Doughnuts & Doughboys 11:00 AM Saturday, 14 October, 2017
Cocktails & Comedy 07:00 PM