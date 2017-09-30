Larry Gatlin is the oldest of the three Gatlin brothers. By age seven, he was already accompanying younger brothers, Steve and Rudy in signing at family and church events. On the strength of his songwriting talents, Larry Gatlin became known throughout the Nashville music industry and penning every Gatlin Brothers hit you’ve ever heard including the Grammy Award-winning song “Broken Lady.” Other hits include their signature song, “All the Gold in California,” and their number one hits “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You),” “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “ I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love,” “Statues Without Hearts,” “Love is Just a Game,” and “Night Time Magic.” In addition to being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1976, the trio was nominated for awards by the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music and the Music City News Awards, among others.

Larry Gatlin has written songs that were later recorded by Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Charli Rich, Johnny Mathis, Dottie West and many more. December of 1992 marked a farewell to concert touring for the Gatlin Brothers as they completed their ADIOS TOUR with a CD of the same name. Then came a major turning point in his career. Larry took the lead role on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical The Will Rogers Follies. The musical then toured throughout the nation to rave reviews.