Salsa Series: Beginner 1 (6 weeks)

Looking for dance classes that will motivate you to bring out your Dance Rock Star?! With consistent and dedicated instruction, these 6-week classes (July 19-Aug 23; 7:30-8:25PM) will help the Beginner Salsa student A D V A N C E to a higher dance level! $95 in advance; $105 regular. Register by calling 203-967-3105 or emailing info@latinmovesdance.com
a) dedicated class size with progressive syllabus b) successful completion promotes students to Beginner II level c) If you bring a friend (who is new to the studio) and they purchase a 10-class card, YOU receive $20 off of your 10-class card purchase.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.