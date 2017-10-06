Legendary stand-up and Academy Award winner Steven Wright returns with his trademark low energy and skewed one-liners! Wright’s career has spanned more than 30 years and he has become a major influence in many of today’s young comedians including Demetri Martin, Todd Barry, Tig Notaro and Zach Galifianakis. Now only playing theaters and rarely performing in clubs, Steven Wright is not one to work the crowd. Instead, he packs his sets with joke after joke…often creating bizarre scenarios.