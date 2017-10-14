Paul Revere's Raiders

One of the most popular and entertaining rock groups of the 1960s, Paul Revere & the Raiders enjoyed seven years of serious chart action, and during their three biggest years (1966-1969), sold records in numbers behind only the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

And their hits — “Steppin’ Out,” “Just Like Me,” “Hungry,” “Him or Me — What’s It Gonna Be,” and “Kicks” in particular — are now seen by compilers as bold, unpretentious pieces of ’60s rock & roll with a defiant, punk edge. After Paul’s passing in 2014, his son Jamie joined the band to help the music and the laughs remain the same!