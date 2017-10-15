Three Dog Night
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Special guest Doug Wahlberg Band
Legendary music icons, THREE DOG NIGHT, celebrate their 4th decade bringing with them some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than THREE DOG NIGHT. THREE DOG NIGHT’s hits wind through t he fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures — songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize THREE DOG NIGHT’s continuing popularity.
Sunday, 15 October, 2017
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Cost:$87.50
