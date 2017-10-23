He’s a 9-time Grammy Award nominee and has won 3 Grammy Awards. Best known for “The Way It Is” – the title track of Bruce Hornsby and the Range’s 1986 debut album – became the most-played song on American radio in 1987 and won ASCAP’s Song of the Year award. “The Way It Is” and hits like “Mandolin Rain” and “Every Little Kiss” established Hornsby as a popular musician, while subsequent high-profile work with the likes of Don Henley, Willie Nelson, Charlie Haden, the Grateful Dead and Bonnie Raitt made him an in-demand collaborator. Don’t miss an intimate evening with this iconic artist!
An Evening with Bruce Hornsby
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Monday, 23 October, 2017
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 2034385795
Cost:$85
