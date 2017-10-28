Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Based on the folk tale as recorded by the Brothers Grimm; Book by Bruce Craig Miller and Ford Flannagan; Lyrics by Bruce Craig Miller; Music by Ron Barnett

This musical adaptation of the classic Grimm’s fairy tale features comes to life with a talented ensemble of actors and wonderful puppets. Follow along as Snow White meets her pint-sized friends, takes the apple from the Evil Queen, receives a kiss from the Prince, and lives happily ever after. This faithful rendition of the fairy tale will inspire young audiences to read the original.

Grades K – 5