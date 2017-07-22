57th Annual Pequot Library Summer Book Sale

July 21-25, 2017

Pequot Library’s Annual Summer Book Sale is known as "The Best Book Sale in New England" with over 140,000 books in over 60 categories, plus CDs, DVDs, and records under the tents on the Great Lawn and parking lot, and also in the Auditorium, Reading Room, and Rennell Room. Pequot Library is located at 720 Pequot Avenue in Southport, CT.

All items sold are donated to Pequot Library. Admission is free and open to the public. Proceeds directly fund Pequot Library's 750+ annual programs and events.

HOURS & PRICING:

Friday, July 21: 9am to 6pm; DOUBLE the marked price

Saturday, July 22: 9am to 6pm; Priced as marked

Sunday, July 23: 9am to 6pm; Priced as marked

Monday, July 24: 9am to 6pm; HALF the marked price

Tuesday, July 25: 9am to 2pm; $5 PER BAG DAY!

Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express accepted. Help us save the environment: If possible please bring your own reusable bags!

Parking: In Pequot Library's parking lot, or the Trinity Episcopal Church* parking lot (on the corner of Pequot Avenue and Center Street), or in the Southport Congregational Church parking lot (524 Pequot Avenue and across from church) or, on the weekend, in the train station parking lot (400 Center Street).

*Trinity Church will run Parking for Food in conjunction with the Pequot Library Book Sale. Church parking will be available Friday-Sunday, July 21-23, 8:30-5:00 pm. Trinity volunteers will be on hand to collect food and cash donations in support of food pantries at St. Luke's and St. John's in Bridgeport.

Media Sponsors: Serendipity & WSHU Public Radio

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!