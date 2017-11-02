In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 23 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin to a jazz foundation solidifying his reputation as the premiere artist in contemporary jazz. Since the early ‘80s, his combination of unparalleled instrumental chops and indelible melodies has resulted in sales of more than 75 million records worldwide (45 million in the US alone) and more than a dozen climbs to the top of Billboard’s contemporary jazz chart. Kenny G has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business during his legendary career, ranging from Michael Bolton to Weezer to Whitney Houston to Katy Perry. On Jan. 27, Grammy award-winning saxophonist Kenny G released his fourteenth studio album Brazilian Nights via Concord Records. The ten-song set, Kenny’s tribute to the ‘masters’ of Bossa Nova, is a mixture of classics and Kenny G originals. To celebrate the release, Kenny appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, TODAY, Bloomberg, HuffPost Live and MSNBC’s Morning Joe, among others.