Jim Breuer & The Loud and Rowdy

SNL comedian Jim Breuer’s life-long love of heavy metal music and the desire to start his own band comes together in a hilarious and satisfying show that mixes comedy and the music of “dad-thrashers” the Loud & Rowdy. With over 20 years of stand-up comedy experience, Jim Breuer remains one of today’s top touring comedians, known for his charismatic stage antics, dead-on impressions, and family-friendly stand-up. After making his big break in 1995 when he joined the cast of NBC’s legendary “Saturday Night Live,” Breuer quickly became a fan-favorite for his original character “Goat Boy” and his dead-on impressions of actor Joe Pesci. Following his success on SNL, Breuer starred alongside Dave Chappelle in the cult favorite film “Half Baked.”