A Darlene Love Christmas: Love for the Holidays

After three past sold-out performances, Darlene Love returns with her band and the DL Singers to celebrate the Holiday season once again! As one of the biggest voices of the 60s, Darlene Love lent her pipes to everyone from Dionne Warwick to The Beach Boys and featured on some of the decades most unforgettable songs. From her first No. 1 recording, “He’s A Rebel,” through her string of hits with the legendary “Wall of Sound” hit factory (“Da Doo Ron Ron,” “He’s Sure The Boy I’m Gonna Marry” and “Christmas Baby Please Come Home”), to the countless songs she sang backup on, Darlene Love is still blazing a trail of success in the music industry! Darlene’s music brings joy to old fans and newer ones who may have spotted her in the Academy Award winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom.