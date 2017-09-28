Eco Visions Reception

Event calendar brought to you by
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT
06850
Website:
Click to Visit
Join us for the reception of Eco Visions with
twenty new paintings by Connecticut artist Jan Dilenschneider
Thursday, 28 September, 2017
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Contact:
Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 12038389799
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Saturday, 14 October, 2017
Harvest Festival Weekend 11:00 AM Sunday, 15 October, 2017
Harvest Festival Weekend 11:00 AM Upcoming Events
Tuesday, 26 September, 2017
Curtain Call, Inc. Fall Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
From Page to Stage:Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection All Day
The Korshak Collection-Masterpieces of American & European Science Fiction, Adventure & Fantasy Illustrations. 09:00 AM
LOIS FISHER: INSPIRATION IN OILS 09:30 AM
Fall Home School Day: Animal Classification (ages 5-10) 10:30 AM Wednesday, 27 September, 2017
Curtain Call, Inc. Fall Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
From Page to Stage:Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection All Day
Ventura & McNally Art Show All Day
Saturday, 14 October, 2017
Harvest Festival Weekend 11:00 AM Sunday, 15 October, 2017
Harvest Festival Weekend 11:00 AM Thursday, 16 November, 2017
The Long Ridge School Open House All Day Sunday, 05 November, 2017
Bi-Cultural Day School 10:00 AM Thursday, 28 September, 2017
Deconstructing 'Hamilton!' with Frank Rizzo 06:00 PM Thursday, 19 October, 2017
Mead School Open House All Day Sunday, 15 October, 2017
The Long Ridge School Open House 02:00 PM Saturday, 14 October, 2017
Harvest Jam 01:00 PM Saturday, 21 October, 2017
6th Annual Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2017 Presented by WABC-TV All Day Friday, 10 November, 2017
Family Focus: Dogs, Doughnuts & Doughboys 11:00 AM
Sunday, 01 October, 2017
Sweat It Out For A Cause! Zumba Fundraiser 10:30 AM Tuesday, 10 April, 2018
The Long Ridge School Open House All Day Tuesday, 09 January, 2018
The Long Ridge School Open House All Day Thursday, 16 November, 2017
The Long Ridge School Open House All Day Sunday, 15 October, 2017
The Long Ridge School Open House 02:00 PM Sunday, 05 November, 2017
Bi-Cultural Day School 10:00 AM Thursday, 02 November, 2017
Mead School Open House All Day Thursday, 19 October, 2017
Mead School Open House All Day Wednesday, 15 November, 2017
New Canaan Country School Open House All Day Sunday, 05 November, 2017
New Canaan Country School Open House All Day