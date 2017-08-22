Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity

“Ann Wilson of Heart” the next step of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s journey – the step that puts it all together. The present meets the past and joins the timeless. All of the songs that make up the essence of Ann Wilson will be on display; Heart songs (“Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” “Magic Man,” and many more), songs from Ann’s solo projects, and songs that have influenced and inspired Ann throughout her life. The show, like the woman herself, will know no bounds. Joined – not backed – by a band of true artists, Ann’s true voice will be heard.