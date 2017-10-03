The Barclay Classes at Pequot Library

Manners and Ballroom Dancing, including Table Manners at Pequot Library

For grades 3 - 7, children learn so much more than dancing!

For generations, the Barclay Classes have helped students grow into well-mannered young adults by helping them develop social skills, confidence, and poise while having fun. The program stresses the importance and practice of good manners and presents instruction in ballroom dancing. Dancing is used as a teaching vehicle using games to keep children engaged. The basic ballroom dances are taught in the third grade and then each year new steps are added as the children move through the program. Being confident and relaxed with dancing will prove to make all social events for your child fun and enjoyable.

The Program Includes:Ballroom DancingPhone MannersRespectful BehaviorConversational SkillsDining CourtesiesIntroductionsPride in One’s AppearanceManners for Personal ElectronicsTable MannersGood First ImpressionsBeing A Good SportThank You NotesThe Power of...Please, Thank You, May I Please, Excuse Me, After You

The classes will meet approximately once per month between October and May allowing ample time for children to be involved in other activities.

For more information, please visit www.thebarclayclasses.com. To enroll, please call (908) 232- 8370 or email enroll@thebarclayclasses.com.