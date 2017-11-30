Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series

Praised by the New York Times for his “genuine originality,” Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists, composers, and songwriters of his generation. The New York-born, Montreal-raised singer-songwriter has released eight studio albums, three DVDs, and three live albums, including the fantastic Grammy-nominated “Rufus Does Judy” at Carnegie Hall, which captured his celebrated Judy Garland tribute performance at the London Palladium in 2007, and the album Release The Stars which went Gold in Canada and the U.K. Musically Rufus has collaborated with artists including Elton John, David Byrne, Boy George, Joni Mitchell and Pet Shop Boys among others. In addition to being a celebrated contemporary pop singer, Rufus has made a name for himself in the classical world. His much acclaimed first opera, titled Prima Donna, premiered at the Manchester International Festival in July 2009.