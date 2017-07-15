Event calendar brought to you by
Best of Breath and Beats with Yogi Brian Buturla and DJ Norbs 3000
Oxford Creative Center
1231 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT
06902
USA
Best of Breath and Beats Summer Series with DJ Norbs 3000 and Yogi Brian.
Unbelievable SOUND & YOGA EXPERIENCE!
Join us @ the Oxford Creative Center, Stamford CT 7/15 @ 2:00 - 3:30 Pm for Pranayama, Dharma Yoga Asana and Meditation.
DJ Norbs will continue to play his sounds 3:30 - 4:30 Pm
Cost: $25
* Please bring your own yoga mat*
Oxford Creative Center
1231 Washington Blvd. Stamford, CT 06901
Saturday, 15 July, 2017
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Contact:
Yogi Brian Buturla
Phone: 203-838-9644
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
