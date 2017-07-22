The Safe Sitter® Babysitting course is open to teens, ages 11 and up. The course is a medically accurate babysitting program that teaches life and safety skills, including nurturing child care techniques, behavior management skills, and appropriate responses to medical emergencies. Presented in one 6-hour session, the course provides hands-on practice in basic first-aid, infant and child choking rescue, and other lifesaving techniques, as well as instruction on topics such as how a child’s age affects how to care for them, how to prevent problem behavior and how to run your own babysitting business.

Stamford EMS will be offer the next session of the Safe Sitter® Babysitting course on Saturday July 22, 2017. The course will take place from 9am-3pm at Stamford Emergency Medical Services, Inc., 684 Long Ridge Road in Stamford. Participants should bring a sack lunch, and will receive a training manual and course completion certificate. The course fee is $75 and pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://stamfordems.org/stamford-ems-training-academy/safe-sitter/

Hurry, space is limited!

About Stamford Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (SEMS).

Connecticut’s only CAAS accredited EMS agency, SEMS services over 14,000 calls each year as a private, nonprofit organization. Since it accepted responsibility for Stamford’s ambulance services in 1992, Stamford Emergency Medical Services has remained clearly focused in its mission to provide high quality, compassionate emergency care and education to the communities it serves. To learn more, or to make a donation, visit stamfordems.org or call (203) 968-1118.