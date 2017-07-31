39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT06903-4023
Heckscher Farm Animal Meet & Greet
Mondays, July 10 - August 14, 2:30 - 3 pm
Do you know the difference between a llama and an alpaca? Have you ever given a pig a belly rub? Join us each week for an up-close look at one of our farm animal groups. Discover how we care for and enrich our animals' lives, and have a chance to touch them, too! One animal/animal group per week. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
