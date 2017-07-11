A Day in a Farmer's Life

Tuesdays, July 11 - August 15, 10 - 10:30 am

Learn about the day-to-day life on Heckscher Farm by taking a peek at some of the different chores that have to be done throughout the year. We might milk goats, wash and card wool, create enrichment items for one of our farm animals, or walk a donkey. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

