Kizomba Beginner 1 Dance Lessons (6 week series)

If you always wanted to learn Kizomba, Latin Moves has a 6 week beginner series for you! Bob will teach you the fundamentals of this sensual dance with basic patterns, partnerwork and styling. After 6 weeks you will be able to dance simple Kizomba patterns socially and be ready for more!
Beg. 1: 7:30 - 8:30 pm
The series continues every Wednesday from July 19 - Aug 23.
$95 pre-registration price, up until July 12! $105 regular price begins July 13
Visit latinmovesdance.com or call 203-967-3105 to register!
