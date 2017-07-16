39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT06903-4023
Sunday, July 16, 11 am - 2 pm
Join staff from Fleishers Craft Butchery in Greenwich to celebrate another great food holiday - National Hot Dog Day. Fleishers meats come from local farms, are pasture-raised, hormone and antibiotic-free, and all around tasty! Join us for a sampling of some amazing hot dogs. Discover how much better tasting locally farmed meats are and learn about Fleishers' nose-to-tail approach to butchery. Fleishers hot dogs will be available for sale, as well as a variety of local meats from Truelove Farms, our weekly local meat vendor. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission.
For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
