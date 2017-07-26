Summer Corn-ucopia!

Wednesdays, July 19 - August 16, 3:30 - 4 pmCelebrate our a-maize-ing new exhibit, MAIZE: Mysteries of an Ancient Grain, by exploring the curious case of corn. Each week we'll discover the importance of corn, how it has been used, who likes to eat it, how to cook it, and why this ancient grain continues to surprise us. We might cook corn muffins over the campfire, learn how to grind corn, meet some animals that eat corn, create a corn craft, or plant some corn relatives to take home. Meet in the Stamford Museum galleries. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

