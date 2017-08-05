7th Annual Giant Indoor Tag Sale at Unitarian Church Westport
The Unitarian Church in Westport
10 Lyons Plains Road Westport,
06880 USA
Multi-family tag sale - rain or shine as it is indoors! Large selection of items - furniture, kitchen, artwork, toys, books, tools. Clothing boutique featuring selection of women's clothing with some men.
Early birds - enter at 8am for $10; closing special - 3pm - $5 to fill a bag!
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.