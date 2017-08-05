Event calendar brought to you by

7th Annual Giant Indoor Tag Sale at Unitarian Church Westport

The Unitarian Church in Westport

10 Lyons Plains Road
 Westport, 06880
USA

Multi-family tag sale - rain or shine as it is indoors! Large selection of items - furniture, kitchen, artwork, toys, books, tools. Clothing boutique featuring selection of women's clothing with some men.

Early birds - enter at 8am for $10; closing special - 3pm - $5 to fill a bag!

Saturday, 05 August, 2017

Contact:

Cindy Potter

Phone: 9142992062

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.