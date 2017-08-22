Well-published travel writer and New York University professor Dr. Rochelle Almeida presents "A Jaunt with Jane," an audio-visual lecture reviewing the life and times of Jane Austen and the places that influenced her work. Using her own blog posts and photographs, Dr. Almeida will lead the audience on an adventure throughout England, highlighting Bath, Oxford, Hampshire, Derbyshire, Lyme Regis, and Winchester during this stunning presentation. Step up to the mounting block, your horse-drawn carriage awaits.

About the Presenter:Born in Bombay, India, Rochelle Almeida taught at Jai Hind College, Bombay and in the graduate English Department at the University of Bombay before joining the Liberal Studies Program at NYU in 1994. She has also taught at Exeter College, University of Oxford, UK, and in the Global Liberal Studies Program at NYU-London. She was awarded the Provost's Global Research Initiatives Fellowship at NYU-London in Fall 2016.

An active scholar, her publications include three monographs and two edited anthologies. A sixth book, an anthology of essays presented at a conference on Goa at Yale University, will be published in Fall 2017.

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 115. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!