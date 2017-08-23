College Planning for Musicians

A panel discussion uniquely tailored to students who want to continue their music studies in college. The panel will address how to leverage their music skills in the application process, discuss critical issues concerning financial planning, and review the importance of preparing recommendations, résumés, and recordings.

