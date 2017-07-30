Tweet Lecture Series at the 1750 Ogden House: What's Best for Bees?

Fairfield Museum & History Center 370 Beach Rd

Fairfield , CT 06824



Website:

Website: Click to Visit Join the Backyard Beekeepers Association for a discussion on the various aspects of beekeeping. Please bring a lawn chair and umbrella.

01:00 PM - 03:00 PM Contact: Visitor Services Manager



Phone: 2032591598

Website:

Visitor Services ManagerPhone: 2032591598Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.