Lecture Series at the 1750 Ogden House: What's Best for Bees?
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT
06824
Join the Backyard Beekeepers Association for a discussion on the various aspects of beekeeping. Please bring a lawn chair and umbrella.
Sunday, 30 July, 2017
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
